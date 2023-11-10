Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $195.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

