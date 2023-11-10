Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher stock opened at $195.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day moving average is $236.29. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

