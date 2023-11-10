Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.95. 55,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,559. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Read Our Latest Report on DH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,441,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.