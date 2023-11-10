Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.48

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 90243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $65,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,285.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $65,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $519,131. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,483,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $18,992,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 99.4% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,007,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 502,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

