Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down to $21.23

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.23, but opened at $20.04. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 214,502 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $65,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $65,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $40,483.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $519,131. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Stories

