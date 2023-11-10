Dennis Suskind Sells 1,500 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CME Group Stock Up 1.8 %

CME opened at $216.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.02 and a 200-day moving average of $195.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

