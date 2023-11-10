DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

XRAY stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

