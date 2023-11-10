Desjardins Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$136.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$141.00 to C$136.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morningstar cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CSFB set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$134.16.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

RY stock opened at C$116.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$123.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.68 by C$0.16. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of C$14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.7936992 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total transaction of C$459,862.92.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

