Desjardins Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$96.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$93.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$81.44 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$75.89 and a 52-week high of C$94.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$80.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($0.03). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of C$12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.5063025 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

