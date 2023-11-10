Desjardins Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$30.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.90.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

TSE ARX opened at C$21.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.34 and a 12-month high of C$23.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARC Resources

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

