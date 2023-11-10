Desjardins Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$55.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.46.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$51.82 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$47.44 and a 1 year high of C$65.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.78. The firm has a market cap of C$47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8544974 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

