Desjardins Weighs in on CGI Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Get CGI alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Stock Performance

CGI stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. CGI has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,813,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,884,000 after purchasing an additional 125,604 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 274,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CGI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,073,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.