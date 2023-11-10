Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of DVN stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $73.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.