Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to Outperform by Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.56.

NYSE:DVN opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $73.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

