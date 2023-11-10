Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $136.15

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $136.15 and last traded at $136.28, with a volume of 550629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEO

Diageo Trading Down 14.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after purchasing an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,331,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,625,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.