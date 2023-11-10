Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $89,331,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Down 14.9 %

NYSE:DEO traded down $23.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.18. 664,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $191.93.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.