Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. 66,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75. Diodes has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.45.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Diodes by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.