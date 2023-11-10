DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for DocGo in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.60 million, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.64 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in DocGo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,450.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,334 shares of company stock valued at $745,354. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

