DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,667,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,088. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

