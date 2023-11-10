Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $260.07. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

