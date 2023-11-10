Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 951,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $49,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

