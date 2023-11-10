Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 342 ($4.22) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 337.47. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 252.40 ($3.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432.20 ($5.34). The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,235.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

