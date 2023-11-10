Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of DOM opened at GBX 342 ($4.22) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 337.47. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 252.40 ($3.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432.20 ($5.34). The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,235.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.72.
