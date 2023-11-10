DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 118.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 29.3% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $10,442,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $712,996.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,205.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $10,442,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 921,165 shares of company stock valued at $73,170,207. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

