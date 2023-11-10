DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DV opened at $28.97 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $307,299.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,547.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,013 shares of company stock worth $2,883,264. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.