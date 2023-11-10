Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $24.44. Doximity shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 1,841,688 shares.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 154.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $5,204,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 257,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 129,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.