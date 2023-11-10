Drax Group (LON:DRX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

LON:DRX traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 419.90 ($5.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 933.11, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 395.20 ($4.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 728.50 ($8.99). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 458.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 540.57.

In related news, insider John Baxter bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £32,850 ($40,550.55). 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

