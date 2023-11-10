Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.38), reports. The business had revenue of C$16.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

