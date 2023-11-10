Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 1,100 ($13.58) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,000 ($12.34).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($16.54) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,248 ($15.41).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,063 ($13.12) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 896 ($11.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.49). The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,413.33, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,054.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 27 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.02), for a total transaction of £41,093.06 ($50,725.91). 43.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.