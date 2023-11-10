Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Eaton were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,560. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $218.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.04 and a 200-day moving average of $201.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

