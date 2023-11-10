Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

ETN opened at $218.38 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.82. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

