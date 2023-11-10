Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on WELL Health Technologies Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$170.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.72 million.

