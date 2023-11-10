Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $175.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

