Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to ~$2.27-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.0 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

