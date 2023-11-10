eEnergy Group’s (EAAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock.

LON:EAAS opened at GBX 5.38 ($0.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £18.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.10. eEnergy Group has a one year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 7.68 ($0.09). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

