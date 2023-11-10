eEnergy Group’s (EAAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock.
eEnergy Group Price Performance
LON:EAAS opened at GBX 5.38 ($0.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £18.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.10. eEnergy Group has a one year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 7.68 ($0.09). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
eEnergy Group Company Profile
