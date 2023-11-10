Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

TSE EFX traded down C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$6.10. 36,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.06. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03. The firm has a market cap of C$755.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$776.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$790.03 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.8453292 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.18.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

