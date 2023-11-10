Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Enerflex Price Performance

EFX opened at C$6.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The firm has a market cap of C$780.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of C$776.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$790.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.8453292 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.17%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

