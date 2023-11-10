Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$22.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$31.00 to C$32.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.89.

Shares of ERF opened at C$21.95 on Monday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$17.65 and a one year high of C$25.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of C$471.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.8239316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

