EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,838. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 85.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,789 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $10,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 67.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

