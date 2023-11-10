EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESMT. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered EngageSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered EngageSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

NYSE ESMT opened at $22.73 on Monday. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

In other news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $53,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $53,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,530. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EngageSmart by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EngageSmart by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EngageSmart by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at $2,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

