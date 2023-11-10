Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,929,000 after buying an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,059,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $75.56 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.05.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

