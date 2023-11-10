Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.49

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.49 and last traded at $75.85, with a volume of 677944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.11.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

