Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Director Poul Albaek Winslow Sells 741,735 Shares of Stock

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,101.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $256.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.02 and a 200-day moving average of $248.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.57. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $189.95 and a twelve month high of $271.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

