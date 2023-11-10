Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,145,000 after acquiring an additional 603,827 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,991 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

EPD opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

