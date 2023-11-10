Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.86.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envestnet

Envestnet Stock Down 8.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENV opened at $34.54 on Thursday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.