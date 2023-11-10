Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envestnet
Envestnet Stock Down 8.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Envestnet
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.