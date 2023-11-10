EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $122.32. The stock had a trading volume of 98,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

