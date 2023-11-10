ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Gap Down to $63.99

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.99, but opened at $60.54. ePlus shares last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 22,879 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $574.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $434,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $507,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,153.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $434,972.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,470. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ePlus by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 620,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 208,463 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after buying an additional 155,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

