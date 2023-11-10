Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AxoGen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for AxoGen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AxoGen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AXGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on AxoGen

AxoGen Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $5.05 on Friday. AxoGen has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William P. Mr. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,900 over the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.