Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AxoGen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for AxoGen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AxoGen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million.
AxoGen Stock Down 6.5 %
NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $5.05 on Friday. AxoGen has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director William P. Mr. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,900 over the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
