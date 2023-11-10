Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crane NXT, Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crane NXT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.80 million.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Crane NXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CXT stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cristen L. Kogl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $85,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. Its advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies.

