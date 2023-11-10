Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.98.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.82. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.97.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

