Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $10.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.54. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $166.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.56. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.